PlayStation Black Friday 2020 Deals: Are They Worth It?

Retailers’ go-to move has been bundling older generation PlayStation consoles with games, store cash or gift cards during Black Friday sales. But this year, the new PlayStation 5 system — which launched Nov. 12 — gets all the attention. While you won’t see discounts on these devices, a handful of retailers will have them in stock. Check out our summary below.

What are the best Black Friday PlayStation deals in 2020?

With the new PS5 going for full retail price where sold, you’ll want to compare sale start dates and times when deciding where to shop. Here are a few places to check:

Best Buy is selling the PS5 in limited quantities for $499.99 (online only). The deal goes live Sunday, Nov. 22.

GameStop will also have the PS5 in limited stock, in-store only while supplies last. Limit one. Stores open Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. local time.

Walmart has the PS5 console for $499, online only starting Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

What were the best Black Friday PlayStation deals in 2019?

In 2019, as usual, big-name retailers favored PlayStation bundles. These were among the top PS4 deals:

Kohl’s bundled the PS4 Slim 1TB with Fortnite Neo Versa for $199.99 ($100 off), plus $60 in Kohl’s Cash.

Target sold the PS4 1TB bundle with The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn for $199.99 ($100 off).

How to decide if it’s worth it

Retailers haven’t differentiated their Black Friday PlayStation deals much in the past. You’ll typically pay the same amount for a console no matter where you shop. As you bargain hunt, pay attention to the specific games, accessories and other extras you can get with the purchase. Those may be the deciding factor.

If you’re looking to snag a PS5 on sale, don’t get your hopes up too high. As a new release, it won’t receive major discounts and will likely sell out fast.

Keep an eye on similar gaming devices, including Xbox and Nintendo Switch, too. Tech deals will last through Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday shopping season.

How to budget for a PlayStation

A new PlayStation will set you back a few hundred bucks. Before you commit to the purchase, calculate your budget and see how it jibes with the rest of your monthly expenses.

