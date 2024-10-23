News & Insights

PlaySide Studios Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

October 23, 2024 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Playside Studios Ltd (AU:PLY) has released an update.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, PlaySide Studios Ltd. announced the successful adoption of their remuneration report and the election of Sophie Karzis and Aaron Pasias as directors, with overwhelming shareholder support. These results highlight strong investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. Such backing could be promising for future growth and stock performance.

