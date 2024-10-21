Playmates Holdings Unveils Board and Committee Structure

Playmates Holdings (HK:0635) has released an update.

Playmates Holdings Limited has announced its board and committee members, highlighting a diverse leadership with a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. This structure is aimed at strengthening corporate governance with dedicated committees for audit, compensation, and nomination. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining robust oversight and strategic guidance.

