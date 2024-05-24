Playmates Holdings Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Playmates Holdings (HK:0635) has released an update.

Playmates Holdings Limited has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed by a clear majority. Key decisions included the re-election of directors, the appointment of Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited as auditors, and the approval of mandates for the repurchase and issuance of company shares. Shareholders showed strong support for the management’s proposals, reflecting confidence in the company’s governance.

