Playing It Safe with IBTG: Delta Wealth Advisors Buys $2.8 Million Worth of Shares

Key Points

Delta Wealth Advisors added 123,288 shares of IBTG during Q1 2026, bringing its total stake to 615,926 shares valued at $14.1 million.

The estimated transaction value was $2.8 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

After the purchase, IBTG is Delta's largest single holding at 10.7% of reportable assets under management (AUM).

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, Delta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in the iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 123,288 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $2.8 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price.

What else to know

The buy raised IBTG's stake to 10.74% of reportable 13F AUM, making it Delta Wealth's largest single holding.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VOO: $11.8 million (9.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPDW: $10.9 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: IBTH: $8.4 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: HEFA: $6.9 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IBHF: $6.5 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of April 22, 2026, IBTG shares were trading at $22.90, up 3.85% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 31 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.4 billion Expense ratio 0.07% Dividend yield 4.01% 1-year return 3.85%

ETF snapshot

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF holds a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2026, combining the defined-maturity structure of a bond with the liquidity and transparency of an ETF.

Tracks U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2026, giving investors a predictable end date and government-backed income.

Because the fund holds only U.S. government securities and winds down at a fixed date, credit risk is minimal, and interest rate sensitivity decreases as the maturity date approaches.

Designed for investors who want to "ladder" fixed income exposure or park capital in a safe, liquid vehicle ahead of a known spending date.

What this transaction means for investors

Delta Wealth Advisors' decision to build its IBTG stake into its single largest holding shows where this wealth manager is parking capital right now. With the ETF maturing in December 2026, this isn't a bet on long-term bond appreciation -- it's more of a cash management strategy. The ETF effectively functions like a short-duration Treasury instrument with a known exit date, making it appealing to investors who want a yield above money-market rates without taking on meaningful credit or duration risk.

IBTG's nearly 4% gain over the past year looks unimpressive against a surging S&P 500, but that comparison misses the point -- this ETF isn't designed to compete with equities. It's designed to preserve principal and deliver predictable income.

For investors watching Delta Wealth's broader portfolio, the accumulation of iBonds-style ETFs across multiple maturity dates -- the fund also holds meaningful positions in IBTH (2027 Treasury) and IBHF (2026 high yield) -- suggests a deliberate bond-laddering approach. This is a common institutional strategy for managing reinvestment risk while maintaining flexibility. As IBTG winds down later this year, it will be worth watching where Delta Wealth deploys that capital next.

For everyday investors, a fund like IBTG isn't a core long-term holding, but it can be a practical tool for a specific job -- earning more than a savings account on money you know you'll need within a year or two, without taking on stock market risk. For anyone saving toward a near-term goal or looking to add a low-risk, income-generating layer to their portfolio, a defined-maturity Treasury ETF is an investment option worth understanding.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,277!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,225,371!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 198% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2026.

Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.