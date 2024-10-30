News & Insights

Playgon Games Secures Funding Through Promissory Note

October 30, 2024 — 12:38 pm EDT

Playgon Games (TSE:DEAL) has released an update.

Playgon Games Inc. has announced a secured promissory note with Pure Live Interactive Ltd., enabling potential advances of up to CAD$5 million with a 10% annual interest rate over six months. The funds, primarily for operational and capital expenses, mark a related party transaction, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

