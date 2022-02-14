PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for PlayAGS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = US$12m ÷ (US$737m - US$55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, PlayAGS has an ROCE of 1.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.0%.

NYSE:AGS Return on Capital Employed February 14th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PlayAGS compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PlayAGS.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that PlayAGS is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 1.7% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

What We Can Learn From PlayAGS' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that PlayAGS has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 68% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

