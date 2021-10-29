PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) delivers shareholders solid 209% return over 1 year, surging 11% in the last week alone

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) share price has soared 209% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 64% in the last three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

PlayAGS isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year PlayAGS saw its revenue shrink by 4.5%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 209%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:AGS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PlayAGS rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 209% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 18% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for PlayAGS that you should be aware of before investing here.

