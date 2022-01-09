PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse PlayAGS, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$85m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$31m, the US$249m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which PlayAGS will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering PlayAGS, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$11m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 95% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:AGS Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of PlayAGS' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. PlayAGS currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on PlayAGS, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at PlayAGS' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is PlayAGS worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PlayAGS is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on PlayAGS’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.