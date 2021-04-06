PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse PlayAGS, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$307m market-cap company posted a loss of US$85m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on PlayAGS' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering PlayAGS, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$4.9m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 80% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving PlayAGS' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. PlayAGS currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

