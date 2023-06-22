PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PlayAGS (AGS) closed at $5.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the gaming industry supplier had lost 9.17% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

PlayAGS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 125% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $83.93 million, up 9.59% from the year-ago period.

AGS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $334.87 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +8.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PlayAGS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PlayAGS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1110. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.6, which means PlayAGS is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

