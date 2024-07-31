Is PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has PlayAGS (AGS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PlayAGS is one of 280 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 180.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AGS has gained about 35.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PlayAGS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Adidas AG (ADDYY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.6%.

Over the past three months, Adidas AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.2% so far this year, so AGS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Adidas AG falls under the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #102. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -25.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to PlayAGS and Adidas AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.