PlayAGS (AGS) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 11.83

The average one-year price target for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) has been revised to 11.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.60% from the latest reported closing price of 6.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in PlayAGS. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 35.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGS is 0.10%, a decrease of 50.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 35,453K shares. The put/call ratio of AGS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,364K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,137K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Brigade Capital Management holds 1,886K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing an increase of 46.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 464.98% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 1,567K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,367K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 320.70% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,328K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 20.58% over the last quarter.

PlayAGS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Itsroots is firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but its customer-centric culture and growth have helped AGS branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, the company offers an unmatched value proposition for its casino partners.

