PlayAGS (AGS) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 12.44

The average one-year price target for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) has been revised to 12.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 11.83 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.09% from the latest reported closing price of 9.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in PlayAGS. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGS is 0.10%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 37,461K shares. The put/call ratio of AGS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,428K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Brigade Capital Management holds 1,837K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 78.24% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 1,491K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 34.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,490K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,333K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 79.19% over the last quarter.

PlayAGS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Itsroots is firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but its customer-centric culture and growth have helped AGS branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, the company offers an unmatched value proposition for its casino partners.

