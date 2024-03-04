PlayAGS (AGS) Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

PlayAGS, Inc. AGS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 5 after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 100%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share, indicating a decline of 66.7% from 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $93.3 million. The metric suggests an increase of 14.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

AGS is likely to have experienced strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, largely driven by significant contributions from the Electronic Gaming Machine (EGM) segment. The company's investments in research and development, as well as sales and product management, have resulted in a diverse portfolio of EGM games and gaming cabinets. These are expected to have boosted sales in the upcoming quarter. Additionally, AGS is expected to have seen substantial contributions from its Table Products and Interactive segments as well.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGM revenues is pegged at $86 million, suggesting an increase of 14.7% from the year-ago levels. Also, the consensus estimate for revenues from the Table Products and Interactive segments suggests a 19.5% and 27.5% increase from the prior-year actuals, respectively.



The company’s bottom line is likely to have been negatively impacted by increased inflationary pressures and high interest rates. Also, high R&D expenses are likely to have affected the margins of the company. Also, incremental expenses incurred under the Interactive segment in order to strengthen its RMG customer account management capabilities, might affect the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for PlayAGS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: PlayAGS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PlayAGS has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered decent fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining on a year-over-year basis. The company's revenues surpassed the consensus mark and increased year over year.



Hyatt’s quarterly results reflected year-over-year growth in comparable system-wide revenue per available room, driven by an increase in occupancy and average daily rate. The uptrend is mainly driven by strong global travel demand, especially among leisure and business guests and group customers. However, increased costs and expenses and foreign currency risks partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds and hurt the bottom line.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company reported robust demand for its Norwegian Cruise Line brand, with bookings and pricing exceeding 2023 levels. Also, it reported solid demand for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises across various geographical regions, except for itinerary adjustments due to cancellations in the Middle East and Red Sea regions.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines missed the consensus estimate after beating in the preceding three quarters.



In the fourth quarter, two out of the company's top three U.S. Toys/Consumer Products managed to achieve positive year-over-year retail sales figures despite facing challenging comparisons from the previous year. Additionally, the aggregate end-of-year inventory at retail for these three accounts has decreased by a high single-digit percentage compared with the previous year.

