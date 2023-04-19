PlayAGS (AGS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PlayAGS (AGS) closed at $6.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gaming industry supplier had lost 8.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PlayAGS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $77.42 million, up 6.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $326.71 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +5.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PlayAGS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 127.78% higher within the past month. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PlayAGS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 927. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.83, which means PlayAGS is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.