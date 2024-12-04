Playa Hotels & Resorts price target raised to $13 from $10 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts to $13 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on the Lodging and Leisure. The firm is updating its earnings estimates and making model changes after the sector’s Q3 performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

