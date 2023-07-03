Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) closed at $8.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 126.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $236.86 million, up 7.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $944.55 million, which would represent changes of +6% and +10.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.6% lower within the past month. Playa Hotels & Resorts is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Playa Hotels & Resorts is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.26, which means Playa Hotels & Resorts is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PLYA has a PEG ratio of 4.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PLYA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.