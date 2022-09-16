Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) closed at $6.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts had lost 14.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Playa Hotels & Resorts as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 166.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $192.73 million, up 27.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $827.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +206.25% and +54.73%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% higher. Playa Hotels & Resorts is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Playa Hotels & Resorts has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.53, so we one might conclude that Playa Hotels & Resorts is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.