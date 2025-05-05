PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V Earnings Results: $PLYA Reports Quarterly Earnings

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V ($PLYA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $267,290,000, missing estimates of $272,178,156 by $-4,888,156.

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V Insider Trading Activity

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V insiders have traded $PLYA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $974,000

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

