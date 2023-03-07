Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 25.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $9.73 in the previous session. Playa Hotels & Resorts has gained 45.3% since the start of the year compared to the 10.4% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 19.1% return for the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 23, 2023, Playa Hotels reported EPS of $0.13 versus consensus estimate of $-0.01.

For the current fiscal year, Playa Hotels is expected to post earnings of $0.49 per share on $913.64 million in revenues. This represents a -2% change in EPS on a 6.7% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.61 per share on $914.74 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 24.49% and 0.12%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Playa Hotels may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Playa Hotels has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.3X versus its peer group's average of 16.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Playa Hotels currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Playa Hotels fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Playa Hotels shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does PLYA Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PLYA have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H). H has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Hyatt Hotels Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 696.88%, and for the current fiscal year, H is expected to post earnings of $2.65 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation have gained 11.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 46.62X and a P/CF of 28.34X.

The Hotels and Motels industry is in the top 13% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PLYA and H, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.