Playa Hotels & Resorts Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PLYA

In trading on Monday, shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (Symbol: PLYA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.81, changing hands as high as $7.85 per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLYA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.35 per share, with $8.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.79.

