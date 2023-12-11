Playa Hotels & Resorts Authorizes $200 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Monday that the company's Board of Directors has authorized a new $200 million share repurchase program.

The new program replaces prior $200 million authorization announced in February 2023, of which there was around. $30 million remaining.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.