Playa Hotels & Resorts Authorizes $200 Mln Share Buyback Program

December 11, 2023 — 10:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Monday that the company's Board of Directors has authorized a new $200 million share repurchase program.

The new program replaces prior $200 million authorization announced in February 2023, of which there was around. $30 million remaining.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

