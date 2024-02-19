Playa Hotels (PLYA) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, indicating a decline of 92.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $216.12 million, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Playa Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Package' will likely reach $187.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Non-package' should arrive at $25.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $22.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.74 million in the same quarter last year.



Playa Hotels shares have witnessed a change of +9.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PLYA is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

