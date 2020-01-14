Play These ETFs on Visa-Plaid Deal

Visa Inc. V is set to take over U.S.-based fintech company Plaid in a deal worth $5.3 billion — almost double the start-up’s last private valuation. Plaid raised $250 million in a 2018 Series C funding round that set its valuation at $2.7 billion. The Visa-Plaid deal is expected to be finalized in the next three to six months, pending regulatory approval.

“Plaid’s API software lets start-ups connect to users’ bank accounts.” Plaid has been working with Venmo, a mobile payment service owned by PayPal PYPL, mobile investing app Robinhood and cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Gemini, per CNBC.

Plaid’s customer base doubled from 2017 to 2018 and has expanded to the U.K. and Canada, per CNBC. As of December 2019, Plaid said 25% people in the United States with bank accounts have connected to the fintech company through an app.

The start-up acquired Quovo two years ago to expand its presence beyond banking, and step into broader financial services and investments. The line of business makes it clear why Visa, which operates retail electronic payments networkglobally,chose Plaid as a compelling acquisition candidate.

Visa CEO said Plaid has been seeing a CAGR of about 100% since 2015. The deal would prepare Visa for the technological disruption in the next decade. Visa also expects the deal to inject as much as 100 basis points to net revenues by 2021.

Visa’s shares 0.81% on Jan 13 and also added gains after hours. However, Visa has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an ESP of -1.08%. The negative ESP lowers chances of a beat in the to-be-reported earnings, slated to be released on Jan 29.

