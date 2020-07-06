Play These 3 Non-US Mutual Funds for Big Gains

Investors may find non-U.S. mutual funds more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure. Moreover, non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove profitable.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-US funds.

Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund FSAMX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in securities of emerging market companies. It considers those countries as emerging markets as defined by the MSCI. The fund primarily invests in common stocks. FSAMX has three-year annualized returns of 0.3%.

Wilfred Chilangwa is the fund manager of FSAMX since 2010.

MFS International Growth Fund Class A MGRAX aims for capital growth. The fund may invest the majority of its assets in foreign equity securities, which may also include emerging market equity securities. It mostly invests in common stocks of those companies that it believes have more-than-average potential for growth. MGRAX has returned 5.2% over the past three years.

MGRAX has an expense ratio of 1.10% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Elfun International Equity Fund EGLBX aims for long-term growth of capital and future income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies located in developed and emerging market countries. EGLBX has three-year annualized returns of 1.4%.

As of the end of June 2020, EGLBX held 59 issues with 4.15% of its assets invested in Nestle SA.

