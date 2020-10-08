Play These 3 Mid-Cap Growth Funds for Spectacular Returns

Investors interested in high returns can choose mid-cap funds that bear lesser risk than small-cap funds. Mid-cap funds are unfazed by the broader market gyrations. This makes these funds ideal bets given the erratic macroeconomic conditions in recent years.

Also, when capital appreciation over the long term takes precedence over dividend payouts, growth funds are natural choices for investors. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms, whose value is projected to rise over the long term.

However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively more fluctuations than the other fund classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap growth mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

John Hancock Funds II Mid Cap Stock Fund Class 1 JIMSX aims for long-term growth and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in the equity securities of medium-capitalization companies with significant capital appreciation potential. JIMSX has returned 24.4% over the past three years.

As of the end of June 2020, JIMSX held 80 issues with 3.98% of its assets invested in Splunk Inc.

T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Fund PRDMX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in an extensively diversified portfolio of common stocks of medium-capitalization growth companies. The fund managers anticipate these companies to have more-than-average potential for growth. PRDMX has returned 17.6% in the past three years.

PRDMX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Fund Investor Shares VMGRX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in common stocks of mid-size companies with the best prospects for future growth. VMGRX has returned 16.6% in the past three years.

Stephen J. Bishop is one of the fund managers of VMGRX since 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

