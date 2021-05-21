Play These 3 Healthcare Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Investors often rely on the healthcare sector for safeguarding their investments. This is because healthcare services’ demand does not vary much with market conditions and thus offer sufficient protection to the capital invested.

Many pharmaceutical companies also offer regular dividends. Companies that consistently pay out dividends are financially stable and generate stable cash flows, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are perfect choices for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.

Below we share with you three top-ranked healthcare mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Class D JNGLX seeks long-term growth of capital. The fund invests majority of assets in companies, which address unmet medical needs or make the health care system more efficient. The fund invests a minimum of 25% of its total assets in companies categorized under the life-sciences sector. JNGLX has three-year annualized returns of 17.8%.

Andrew Acker is the fund manager of JNGLX since 2007.

Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio FSPHX is a non-diversified fund that aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in common stocks of companies engaged in designing, manufacturing, or sale of products or services related to healthcare or medicine. FSPHX has three-year annualized returns of 20.5%.

As of the end of March 2021, FSPHX held 118 issues with 8.6% of its assets invested in UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio FSMEX fund aims for capital growth. It invests majority of assets in companies that are engaged in activities such as research, manufacturing, supply and sale of medical equipment and related technologies. The non-diversified fund invests in common stocks and in U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FSMEX has three-year annualized returns of 25.8%.

FSMEX has an expense ratio of 0.71% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

