Play These 3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Stellar Gains

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise, to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund prides itself in having more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 650 investment professionals, who capitalize on the technology, risk-management skills and market insights of Goldman Sachs. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Insights Fund Investor Class GSTOX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in a diverse portfolio of small-cap domestic companies as well as foreign companies that are traded within the United States. Small-cap companies are the ones that have market capitalization similar to those constituting the Russell 2000 Index. GSTOX has three-year annualized returns of 13.5%.

As of July 2019, GSTOX held 408 issues, with 1.03% of its assets invested in Repligen Corp.

Goldman Sachs Global Income Fund Investor Shares GBIRX aims for high total returns by focusing first on current income and second on capital growth. The fund invests most of its net assets and any borrowings in fixed-income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. GBIRX has three-year annualized returns of 3.5%.

GBIRX has an expense ratio of 0.75% as compared to the category average of 0.82%.

Goldman Sachs Satellite Strategies Portfolio Class A GXSAX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. Normally, the fund invests about four-fifths of its assets in underlying funds which its investment advisor believes are invested in satellite asset classes. Goldman Sachs Satellite Strategies Portfolio Class A has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%.

Christopher Lvoff is one of the fund managers of GXSAX since 2017.

