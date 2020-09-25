Play These 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Fidelity boasts of huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a wide spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.

At Fidelity Investments, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to offer potential investment avenues worldwide for investors. Fidelity had total assets of about $8.3 trillion under management (as of Jun 30, 2020). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund FEMSX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of issuers in emerging markets and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets. FEMSX has three-year annualized returns of 6%.

As of the end of July 2020, FEMSX held 268 issues with almost 8.10% of its assets invested in Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio FSAVX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that manufacture and market automobiles, trucks, specialty vehicles and related parts. It primarily invests in common stocks of companies. The non-diversified fund invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FSAVX has returned 16.8% in the past three years.

Elliot Mattingly has been the fund manager of FSAVX since 2017.

Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio FSPHX aims for capital appreciation. The non-diversified fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of products or services used for or in connection with health care or medicine. FSPHX has returned nearly 17% in the past three years.

FSPHX has an expense ratio of 0.70% compared with the category average of 1.26%.

