$PLAY stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLAY stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,222,066 of trading volume.

$PLAY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLAY:

$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M SHEEHAN (Interim CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 56,760 shares for an estimated $1,464,503 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVE KLOHN (SVP Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,512 shares for an estimated $545,207 .

. CHRISTOPHER DANIEL MORRIS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,912 shares for an estimated $502,161

MICHAEL J GRIFFITH purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $491,058

HAMISH DODDS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $273,100

JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $175,980

ANTONIO PINEIRO (SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,350

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $PLAY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.