$PLAY stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLAY stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,222,066 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLAY:
$PLAY Insider Trading Activity
$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN M SHEEHAN (Interim CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 56,760 shares for an estimated $1,464,503 and 0 sales.
- STEVE KLOHN (SVP Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,512 shares for an estimated $545,207.
- CHRISTOPHER DANIEL MORRIS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,912 shares for an estimated $502,161
- MICHAEL J GRIFFITH purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $491,058
- HAMISH DODDS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $273,100
- JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $175,980
- ANTONIO PINEIRO (SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,350
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,225,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,711,250
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP added 1,084,890 shares (+1768.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,667,939
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 933,566 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,250,791
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 811,351 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,683,335
- UBS GROUP AG added 731,012 shares (+4982.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,338,240
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 726,050 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,193,399
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 691,602 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,187,862
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PLAY on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.