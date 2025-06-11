$PLAY stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLAY stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $86,027,387 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLAY:
$PLAY Insider Trading Activity
$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN M SHEEHAN (Interim CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 56,760 shares for an estimated $1,464,503 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL J GRIFFITH purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $491,058
- HAMISH DODDS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $273,100
- JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $175,980
- ANTONIO PINEIRO (SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,350
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 953,400 shares (+317.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,751,238
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 940,000 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,515,800
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 811,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,255,437
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 767,082 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,477,630
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 758,877 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,333,468
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 591,445 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,391,688
- OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 559,413 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,828,886
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PLAY on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.