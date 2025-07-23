$PLAY stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLAY stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,149,079 of trading volume.

$PLAY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLAY (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PLAY stock page ):

$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 5,931 shares for an estimated $194,459

$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLAY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

$PLAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLAY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PLAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 06/11/2025

