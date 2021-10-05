Play Sector 4 ETFs to Cash In On Upbeat U.S. Manufacturing Data
The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the United States increased to 61.1 in September 2021, increasing for the second straight month and coming in above market expectations of 59.6. The latest reading came in as one of the strongest rates of expansion since 1983, thanks to solid increases in production (59.4 versus 60.0 in August) and new orders (66.7, the same as in August), as well as a moderate uptick in the employment levels (50.2 versus 49.0). At the same time, factories faced supply chain issues and inflationary pressure..
Of the 18 manufacturing industries, 17 reported growth in September. The winning industries are Furniture & Related Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Machinery; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Computer & Electronic Products; Chemical Products; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Textile Mills; Paper Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Transportation Equipment; Primary Metals; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; and Plastics & Rubber Products. Only wood products registered a decline.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few sectors that emerged winners in the month of September. Though the associated sector ETFs have mostly lost past month due to a downbeat September, the latest manufacturing data shows strength in the sector which calls for a buy-the-dip strategy.
Computer & Electronic Products – VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH
The computer and peripherals space has been a COVID-19 winner due to the prevailing work-and-learn-from-home culture. This clearly points to an upbeat outlook. The fund has lost 6% past month.
Food & Beverage – Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ
Demand for food and beverage should remain in the sweet spot in the coming days as these are necessary items and less ruffled by economic weakness. The fund PBJ, however, retreated 1.1% past month.
Chemicals – iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF IYM
Though strong supply chain issues, decent demand for chemicals ensures the rally in materials stocks. The fund IYM has lost about 4.3% past month.
Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components – Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF XLI
As per the industry experts, “customer demand continues to swell as we prepare for the fourth quarter, and overall growth has been extremely good for the year. Supply chain concerns are growing beyond electronics and chips into most other commodities.” The fund lost about 3.6% past month.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Click to get this free report
Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI): ETF Research Reports
VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM): ETF Research Reports
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ): ETF Research Reports
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.