PLAY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.68, changing hands as high as $39.64 per share. Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLAY's low point in its 52 week range is $29.5966 per share, with $52.5353 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.