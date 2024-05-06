Play Likely Earnings Beat With These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks

It is not surprising that before an earnings season, every investor looks for stocks that can beat market expectations. This is because investors always try to position themselves ahead of time and look to tap stocks that are of high quality.

In this regard, we ran a screener that yielded Amazon.com AMZN, NVIDIA NVDA, Zscaler ZS, Alaska Air Group ALK and DocuSign DOCU as the likely winners on the earnings beat potential.

Why Is a Positive Earnings Surprise So Important?

Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though it apparently looks good) doesn’t tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend.

Also, seasonal fluctuations come into play sometimes. If a company’s Q1 is seasonally weak and Q4 strong, then it is likely to report a sequential earnings decline. In such cases, growth rates are misleading while judging the true health of a company.

On the other hand, after much brainstorming and analysis of companies’ financials and initiatives, Wall Street analysts project earnings of companies. They, in fact, club their insights and a company’s guidance when deriving an earnings estimate.

Thus, outperforming that estimate is almost equivalent to beating the company’s own expectation as well as the market perception. And if the margin of earnings surprise is big, it typically drives the stock higher right after the release. Thus, more than anything else, an earnings surprise can push a stock higher.

How to Find Stocks That Can Beat?

Now, finding stocks that have the potential to beat on the bottom line may be investors’ dream but not an easy job. One way to do this is to look at the earnings surprise history of the company.

An impressive track in this regard generally acts as a catalyst in sending a stock higher. It indicates the company’s ability to surpass estimates. And investors generally believe that the company will apply the same secret sauce to execute yet another earning beat in its next release.

The Winning Strategy

In order to shortlist stocks that are likely to come up with an earnings surprise, we chose the following as our primary screening parameters.

Last EPS Surprise greater than or equal to 10%: Stocks delivering positive surprise in the last quarter tend to surprise again.

Average EPS Surprise in the last four quarters greater than 20%: We lifted the bar for outperformance slight higher by setting the average earnings surprise for the last four quarters at 20%.

Average EPS Surprise in the last two quarters greater than 20%: This points to a more consistent surprise history and makes the case for another surprise even stronger.

In addition, we place a few other criteria that push up the chance of a positive surprise.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Only companies with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) rating can get through.

Earnings ESP greater than zero: A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank of #1, 2 or 3 for an earnings beat to happen, as per our proven model.

In order to zero in on those that have long-term growth potential and high trading liquidity we have added the following parameters too:

Next 3–5 Years Estimated EPS Growth (Per Year) greater than 10%: Solid expected earnings growth exhibits the stock’s long-term growth prospects.

Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000: High trading volume implies that the stocks have adequate liquidity.

A handful of criteria has narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to only nine.

Here are five out of nine stocks:

Amazon.com: The Zacks Rank #2 company is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amazon's online retail business revolves around the Prime program well-supported by its massive distribution network. Further, the Whole Foods Market acquisition helped Amazon establish its footprint in the physical grocery supermarket space. The average earnings surprise of AMZN for the past four quarters is 48.17%.

NVIDIA: The Zacks Rank #2 company is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU.

Over the years, NVIDIA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. The average earnings surprise of NVDA for the past four quarters is 20.18%.

Zscaler: The company is one of the world’s leading providers of cloud-based security solutions. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zscaler offers a full range of enterprise network security services, including web security, Internet security, antivirus, vulnerability management, firewalls, and control over user activity in mobile, cloud computing, and Internet of things environments. The average earnings surprise of ZS for the past four quarters is 28.17%.

Alaska Air Group: The Zacks Rank #2 airline company, together with its partner regional carriers, serves more than 120 cities across North America. Alaska Air Group also offers passenger and cargo services to/within Alaska.

The average earnings surprise of ALK for the past four quarters is 22.68%.

DocuSign: The Zacks Rank #2 company is a global provider of cloud-based software. DocuSign’s anchor product eSignature helps businesses prepare, sign, act on and manage agreements digitally. Contract Lifecycle Management automates workflows across the agreement process. Insight scouts and analyzes agreements by legal concepts and clauses using artificial intelligence, and Analyzer analyzes inbound agreements by detecting clauses by type, scoring their risk and extracting important terms.

The average earnings surprise of DOCU for the past four quarters is 23.72%.

