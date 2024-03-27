Play Jump Surge in Cocoa Futures With This ETF

Cocoa futures have skyrocketed above $10,000 a ton, marking an unprecedented rally that has doubled prices this year, per Bloomberg. The rally has been caused by a combination of factors including poor crops in key growing region West African and concerns about future supply deficits.

Supply Deficits and Financial Pressures

The market is grappling with a prolonged supply deficit, with West African growers witnessing successive years of poor harvests. This shortage is intensified by historical issues such as low returns for cocoa farmers, raising doubts about the sustainability of cocoa bean sourcing. Financial pressures further contribute to the rally, as traders hedge against physical holdings and face margin calls on derivatives losses, the article indicated.

Good for Cocoa; Bad for Consumers

The surge in cocoa prices poses challenges for consumers, as chocolatiers may pass on increased costs or adjust product sizes to manage expenses. With the Easter holiday approaching, the timing of this rally exacerbates its impact on chocolate consumption. Despite technical indicators hinting at overbought conditions, cocoa prices continue to rise, helped by market dynamics and trader behavior.

Regulatory Challenges and Supply Outlook

European Union regulations aimed at curbing deforestation-linked products may further complicate supply chains for chocolate manufacturers. Attention now turns to the upcoming mid-crop harvest in West Africa, which is expected to be smaller this season, worsening global supply tightness. While efforts are being made in countries like Brazil and Ecuador to boost cocoa output, the time required for newly-planted trees to yield beans delays relief for strained supplies.

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, investors can playiPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN NIB. The underlying Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The fund charges 70 bps in fees.

