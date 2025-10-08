Play it Safe With Low-Beta High Quality Stocks: LNG, BZ & AEM

According to a CNBC article, investors are seeking gold as an investment amid rising economic and geopolitical uncertainties. In fact, most of the analysts believe that the U.S. stock market will remain volatile, thereby increasing the need for low-beta stocks now.

One can safeguard their portfolio by betting on low-beta stocks like Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG, Kanzhun BZ and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four of the 19 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Cheniere Energy

As a well-known producer and exporter of LNG, Cheniere Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for the commodity. The rising global demand for LNG is being backed by a strong preference from countries in Asia and Europe for cleaner fuel. With a strong and investment-grade balance sheet, Cheniere Energy is banking on take-or-pay long-term contracts, securing stable cash flows.

Kanzhun

Kanzhun is known for running BOSS Zhipin, China’s top job-hunting app. The company has a strong cash position with a reserve exceeding RMB 16 billion. BZ’s robust operations are reflected in its more than RMB 1 billion cash generation every three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a well-known name as the world’s second-largest producer of gold and thus benefits from the current high price of the yellow metal. Having a pipeline of key developments associated with exploration and production activities, AEM is well poised to generate incremental cash flows.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

