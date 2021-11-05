PLAY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.82, changing hands as high as $40.87 per share. Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLAY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.1994 per share, with $51.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.40.

