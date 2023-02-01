Earnings week is in full swing, and though the Fed’s latest meetings loom large, there are some major names to watch, with Apple earnings coming on Thursday. Having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four trailing quarters, Apple (AAPL) is seeing reasons for positivity and caution, available for investors in a low-fee active ETF like the Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS).

AAPL, the only tech giant to have so far avoided major layoffs, is facing challenges right now with slowing production in China following a COVID-19 outbreak this past October at AAPL’s main production facility there. Those delays may take a bite out of the company’s holiday season revenues reported this week.

Still, there are reasons to believe the firm could prove a bit more durable thanks to positivity from other areas. One may be the company’s Mac computers, which posted record revenues that were more than $2 billion ahead of expectations last quarter. A revenue drop for the firm’s Mac computer line from such heights may still be a high for the category, offering a boost.

Meanwhile, the company is also unveiling a pioneering sports streaming deal for Major League Soccer (MLS), with the program, MLS Season Pass, launching Wednesday. The deal not only represents a significant foray off of creaking cable infrastructure for a major American sports league, but it also adds to AAPL’s AppleTV suite as it aims to compete with the likes of Netflix (NFLX).

For those investors who are drawn to the opportunity presented by Apple Earnings, a low-fee active ETF like AVUS may be an option to watch, with APL being the largest holding in AVUS, weighted at 4.2%.

The strategy charges a relatively small fee of 17 basis points for an active strategy, having outperformed its FactSet segment average over the last three months, returning 5.8% in that time. It has also taken in $177.4 million in net inflows over the last month following a major inflow of $644 million over three months.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Core Strategies Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.