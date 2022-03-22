Oil

Platts to publish restrictions on origin in its oil product assessments

Ahmad Ghaddar. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Price reporting agency S&P Global Platts said on Tuesday it will publish restrictions on origin in its oil product assessment process based on feedback from participants in the European oil product markets.

"Given the importance of verifiable market information, particularly at a time of such uncertainty and volatility, Platts will publish bids, offers and indications to trade that include restrictions on origin, where appropriate" Platts said.

