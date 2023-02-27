Platts to include U.S. crude oil in Brent benchmark from June

Adds detail on U.S. terminals, cargo size

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global Platts will include U.S. WTI Midlands crude in its Brent oil benchmark from June, as previously guided, S&P's Vera Blei said in a benchmark update at the London Energy Forum on Monday.

Platts will accept 11 U.S. Gulf Coast terminals as supply points for WTI Midland crude into the Brent benchmark complex, she added.

Dated Brent, the underlying contract for Brent futures LCOc1 traded on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), is currently based on five North Sea crudes, the supply of which is in long-term decline. The five crude streams are Forties, Brent, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll.

WTI Midland crude is produced in the United States and will be the first grade from outside the North Sea to be included in Brent.

Of the 11 U.S. Gulf Coast terminals, eight are located in Corpus Christi and three in Houston, with combined storage capacity of 75 million barrels, a presentation slide showed.

The agency also confirmed it would increase the physical cargo size to 700,000 barrels from the current 600,000.

