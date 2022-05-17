Platts to exclude Russian-origin product from European diesel, gasoil cargo assessments

May 17 (Reuters) - Price reporting agency S&P Global Platts said on Tuesday it will no longer reflect products with Russian origin in its open origin European diesel and gasoil cargo assessments effective June 1.

At the same time, Platts will launch a new assessment for ultra-low-sulphur diesel cargoes on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis in northwest Europe which reflects all origins, including Russia.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; editing by Jason Neely)

((Rowena.Edwards@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.