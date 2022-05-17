Oil

Platts to exclude Russian-origin product from European diesel, gasoil cargo assessments

Contributor
Rowena Edwards Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Price reporting agency S&P Global Platts said on Tuesday it will no longer reflect products with Russian origin in its open origin European diesel and gasoil cargo assessments effective June 1.

May 17 (Reuters) - Price reporting agency S&P Global Platts said on Tuesday it will no longer reflect products with Russian origin in its open origin European diesel and gasoil cargo assessments effective June 1.

At the same time, Platts will launch a new assessment for ultra-low-sulphur diesel cargoes on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis in northwest Europe which reflects all origins, including Russia.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; editing by Jason Neely)

((Rowena.Edwards@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular