News & Insights

US Markets
OXY

Platts says adding Midland to Brent has gone well, no need for more

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 26, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by Robert Harvey and Alex Lawler for Reuters ->

By Robert Harvey and Alex Lawler

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Commodities pricing agency Platts said on Monday its addition of U.S. WTI Midland crude into the global Brent oil benchmark has gone well, and it won't be necessary to add any further crudes for the time being.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, added Midland to its dated Brent price assessment in May 2023, bolstering volumes underpinning the benchmark amid diminishing output of the five North Sea grades, Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll.

The integration of Midland has gone "smoothly," Vera Blei, head of Established Benchmarks at S&P Global Commodity Insights, told the company's London Energy Forum on Monday.

"Midland coming into dated Brent has added a significant amount of volume with a grade that was already established in Europe," she said.

The volumes Midland brings to the benchmark should future proof it for the next decade or so, Blei said, but the company did not rule out future additions.

Platts has learned by adding Midland that it is possible to expand the benchmark using crude from outside the North Sea, she said when asked if any more additions were being planned.

"This is a long undertaking," she said. "We can introduce a grade from outside of the North Sea successfully if we have to."

The Midland addition serves "to really futureproof this for the next decade," she added. "It doesn't mean we won't be looking at new grades as and when that becomes necessary."

The addition of Midland has helped bring new counterparties to the North Sea benchmark trading environment, Blei said, including U.S. oil company Occidental OXY.N and Saudi Aramco2222.SE.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey and Alex Lawler, editing by Susan Fenton)

((Robert.Harvey@thomsonreuters.com; +447552256587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.