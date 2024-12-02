News & Insights

Platt Nera’s Bold Yacht Acquisition for HK$15 Million

December 02, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Platt Nera International Limited (HK:1949) has released an update.

Platt Nera International Limited has embarked on a significant investment by entering into a HK$15 million contract for the construction of a 23.8-meter motor yacht. This discloseable transaction is notable as it surpasses the 5% threshold under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. The yacht is expected to be completed and delivered within ten months, showcasing the company’s proactive asset acquisition strategy.

