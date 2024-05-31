News & Insights

Platt Nera Eyes High-Tech Jewelry Market

May 31, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Platt Nera International Limited (HK:1949) has released an update.

Platt Nera International Limited has announced a preliminary memorandum of understanding with Zhuoer Industrial to explore a partnership in developing high-tech jewelry products, leveraging the company’s IT expertise. The collaboration aims to enhance Platt Nera’s business diversification and create synergies with its existing IT services. While the details of the cooperation are yet to be finalized, this move signals a strategic expansion for the company into new markets.

