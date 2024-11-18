Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. Re-elects Directors at AGM

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (AU:PL8) has released an update.
Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where key resolutions, including the re-election of directors Jonathan Trollip and Katrina Onishi, were successfully passed. The meeting saw strong shareholder support, emphasizing confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.
