Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. Re-elects Directors at AGM

November 18, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (AU:PL8) has released an update.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where key resolutions, including the re-election of directors Jonathan Trollip and Katrina Onishi, were successfully passed. The meeting saw strong shareholder support, emphasizing confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

