News & Insights

Stocks

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. Announces Upcoming Dividend

November 03, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (AU:PL8) has released an update.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0055 per share for its fully paid ordinary shares, with a record date set for November 15, 2024, and payment scheduled for November 29, 2024. This announcement could interest those following income-generating investment opportunities in the stock market.

For further insights into AU:PL8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.