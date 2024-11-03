Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. Announces Upcoming Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (AU:PL8) has released an update.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0055 per share for its fully paid ordinary shares, with a record date set for November 15, 2024, and payment scheduled for November 29, 2024. This announcement could interest those following income-generating investment opportunities in the stock market.

For further insights into AU:PL8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.