Plato Income Maximiser Delivers Steady Returns Amid Market Volatility

November 12, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (AU:PL8) has released an update.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX: PL8) reported a total return of 10.0% per annum since inception, slightly underperforming its benchmark. Despite the Australian market’s downturn in October, the company continued to pay fully-franked dividends, reflecting its strategic focus on providing superior income. Significant contributors to its performance included strategic positions in companies like Northern Star and Aristocrat Leisure.

