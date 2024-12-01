Plato Income Maximiser Announces December Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (AU:PL8) has released an update.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0055 per fully paid ordinary share, with an ex-date on December 16, 2024, and a payment date set for December 31, 2024. This dividend relates to the financial period ending November 30, 2024, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing regular returns to its shareholders.

